Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.05

Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.14. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 120,429 shares traded.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
