Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.05

Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.14. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 120,429 shares traded.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGD. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 37,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

