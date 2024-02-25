Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given “Buy” Rating at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a $136.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.86.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $107.74 on Wednesday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.92. The stock has a market cap of $197.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

