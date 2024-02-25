Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $8.61. 98,206,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,674,226. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

