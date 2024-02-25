Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 128.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,924 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.1% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $137,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,888. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

NYSE WM opened at $208.05 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $208.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

