Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $130.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.60.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $111.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

