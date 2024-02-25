Wells Fargo & Company Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $31.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.89.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

NYSE RNG opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.95.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

