Wells Fargo & Company Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $290.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $269.86.

NYSE CRM opened at $292.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $298.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $3,378,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,786,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,140,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $3,378,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,786,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,140,306.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,403,322 shares of company stock worth $376,292,679. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

