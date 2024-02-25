Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,863,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,975,816. The company has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

