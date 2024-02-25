Wells Fargo & Company Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $17.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.23.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Nevro has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $39.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nevro by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nevro by 19,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 898,629 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Nevro by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

