Wells Fargo & Company Trims Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Target Price to $7.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RWT

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $703.72 million, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.