Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,059,000 after purchasing an additional 812,355 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 106.4% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,455,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after purchasing an additional 750,562 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 220.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 846,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,517,000 after purchasing an additional 582,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $19,974,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WERN. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Read Our Latest Report on WERN

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.