West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

WST has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

NYSE WST opened at $367.44 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $306.86 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WST. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

