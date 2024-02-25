Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

WPM opened at $39.86 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

