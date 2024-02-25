Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Shares Down 0.5%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.07. 1,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Whitbread Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

