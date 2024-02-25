Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,634 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM stock opened at $226.61 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $231.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

