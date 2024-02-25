Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.17

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and traded as high as $25.30. Wilmar International shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 4,949 shares.

Wilmar International Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

