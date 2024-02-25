Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $330.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WING. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wingstop from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.72.
Wingstop Price Performance
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop
In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
See Also
