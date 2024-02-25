Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

WGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.40.

WGO stock opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

