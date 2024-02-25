Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $150.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WIX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.27.

WIX stock opened at $134.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.32. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.76 and its 200 day moving average is $104.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

