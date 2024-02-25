WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

WK Kellogg stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.85. WK Kellogg has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.87 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

