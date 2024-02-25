WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2024

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLG

WK Kellogg Stock Down 0.3 %

WK Kellogg stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.85. WK Kellogg has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.87 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.