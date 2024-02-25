Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.58.

Workday Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $305.88 on Thursday. Workday has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $309.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,274.50, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total value of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,049,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

