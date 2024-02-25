World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04, Zacks reports. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

World Kinect Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of WKC stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. World Kinect has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91.

Get World Kinect alerts:

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WKC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on World Kinect

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of World Kinect by 1,982.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of World Kinect by 154.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of World Kinect by 382.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of World Kinect by 18.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Kinect

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.