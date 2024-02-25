Worldcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.20 Billion (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $800.67 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $8.88 or 0.00017238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,363,070 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 135,138,149.1298294 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 8.99206351 USD and is up 12.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $711,986,001.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

