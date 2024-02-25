WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,315 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of WSFS Financial worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 90.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 83,627 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 31.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 139,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $748,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $748,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,367 shares of company stock valued at $967,551 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.04.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

