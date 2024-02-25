Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Xerox alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xerox

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of XRX stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after buying an additional 2,033,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,791,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,765,000 after buying an additional 1,464,851 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,470,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,378,000 after buying an additional 847,204 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,832,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.