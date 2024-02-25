Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Xometry Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

XMTR stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $148,679.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,302.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,044 shares of company stock worth $755,064. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

