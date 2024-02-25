Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Trading Up 7.1%

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 4,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 12,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Yorkton Equity Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

About Yorkton Equity Group

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

