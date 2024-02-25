Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $19.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.23 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $484.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.02. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $494.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,960,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total value of $9,460,039.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total value of $9,460,039.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total value of $188,828.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,746.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,047,764 shares of company stock worth $414,647,143. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

