Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

ZG opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,149,515.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468 shares in the company, valued at $25,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,149,515.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468 shares in the company, valued at $25,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $283,571.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,093. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

