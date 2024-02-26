10,315 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 75.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 365.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Snap
In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 37,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $642,578.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,255,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,321,250.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 390,588 shares of company stock worth $4,932,222.
Shares of SNAP opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.90.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
