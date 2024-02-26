1,038 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $256.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $257.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

