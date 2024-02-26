12,099 Shares in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 21,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $958,877.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $70,628.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $958,877.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of PCH opened at $43.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 233.77%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

