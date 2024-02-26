12,116 Shares in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth $814,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $796.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

