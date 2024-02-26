12,290 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,290 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.2 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.