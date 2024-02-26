13,689 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Bought by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO stock remained flat at $50.66 during mid-day trading on Monday. 411,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,684. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

