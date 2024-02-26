168,294 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 168,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,672,000. Hershey comprises 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Hershey at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $411,828,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 143.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,039,000 after buying an additional 1,453,819 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HSY traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.50. The stock had a trading volume of 732,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.41. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

