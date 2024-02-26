21,010 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

