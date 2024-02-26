28,469 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Bought by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 676.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOG opened at $34.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

