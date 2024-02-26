300,000 Shares in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Purchased by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 makes up about 0.9% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 2.48% of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALCY. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the third quarter valued at about $4,644,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the third quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the third quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALCY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,748. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

