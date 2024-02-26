35,278 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Bought by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MXL. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 82,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 48,348 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 354.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 30,832 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 59,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 97.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,026 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

MaxLinear Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE MXL opened at $18.53 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About MaxLinear

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.