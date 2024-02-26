37,100 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Bought by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 1000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.2% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 751,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,259,000 after acquiring an additional 430,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after acquiring an additional 162,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.41. 43,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,318. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.67. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $173.49 and a 12 month high of $232.04.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

