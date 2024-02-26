3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,334,173,000 after buying an additional 196,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after buying an additional 363,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,812,000 after buying an additional 371,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $92.58 on Monday. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average is $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

