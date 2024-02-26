83,469 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Purchased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.27. 1,148,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $67.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

