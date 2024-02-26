AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $179.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,634. The company has a market capitalization of $317.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $179.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.