AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Benchmark currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.86.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.38. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 100,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

