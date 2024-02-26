Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 355.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,907 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.39% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,613,000 after purchasing an additional 114,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after purchasing an additional 44,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ANF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.98. 801,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,261. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.55.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

