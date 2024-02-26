Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Gap Down to $82.80

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.80, but opened at $81.13. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF shares last traded at $81.12, with a volume of 21,352 shares traded.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after buying an additional 153,432 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 191,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,997,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 122,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

