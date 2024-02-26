Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $378.83. 167,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,578. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $379.27. The firm has a market cap of $237.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.63.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

