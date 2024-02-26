AdaptHealth (AHCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect AdaptHealth to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $7.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,199,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,064,000 after purchasing an additional 542,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after buying an additional 1,129,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AdaptHealth by 29.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,704,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 388,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,666,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 736,439 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,599,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 398,964 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

