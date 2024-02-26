ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,089,159 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 266,799 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ADT were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,602,712,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 21,302,098 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $128,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,112,715 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $97,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,957,794 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $78,135,000 after acquiring an additional 907,072 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.30 and a beta of 1.58. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.03%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

